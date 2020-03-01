Mostly sunny
54.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vigil to be held for victims of Milwaukee’s mass shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE — A public vigil will be held to remember the victims of the mass shooting a Milwaukee brewery.

The vigil is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall. Leaders from advocacy, community, faith and labor organizations will join government officials at the event.

Milwaukee police have said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, an employee at Molson Coors Brewing Co., shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be among the speakers honoring the lives of the victims.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 