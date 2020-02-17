Mostly cloudy
Televangelist, ex-pastor settle lawsuit alleging sex abuse

By AP News

AKRON, Ohio — A confidential settlement was reached in a former Ohio megachurch pastor’s lawsuit alleging televangelist Ernest Angley sexually abused and harassed him over a decade, starting in 2004.

The allegations by Brock Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, included that Angley forced him to get a vasectomy, inspected his genitals and asked him sexual questions while Miller worked at Angley’s Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls.

A counterclaim by the church contended those allegations were false, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

The settlement includes a non-disparagement clause.

The agreement was reached last week in private mediation. Had the case gone to trial, the attorneys involved had agreed the 98-year-old Angley wouldn’t be required to testify due to age-related maladies.

