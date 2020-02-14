Clear
US service member dies in non-combat incident in Djibouti

By AP News

JOHANNESBURG — The U.S. military says a service member has died in a non-combat incident in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

A statement on Friday says the death on Thursday is being investigated.

It gives no further details. It says the U.S. military leaves identification of the service member killed to “relevant national authorities” after family has been notified.

Djibouti is home to the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa with about 4,000 U.S. personnel.

