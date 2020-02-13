Sunny
Shootout inside Walmart store in Alabama leaves 2 dead

By AP News

MOBILE, Ala. — Two men shot each other and died after an argument inside an Alabama Walmart store, police said Thursday.

A statement from the Mobile Police Department said the two were arguing in a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wednesday night and both pulled out guns Witnesses described people running for cover as multiple shots were fired, news outlets reported.

Both men were taken to a hospital where they died. Police identified the victims as Jaquess Thompson, 21, and Seantatis Kirksey, 44.

No one else was injuried, police said. It was unclear what prompted the dispute.

