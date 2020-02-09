Sunny
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gas prices down 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 in past 2 weeks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.

The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 