47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dutch traveler arrested at Cairo airport over illegal drugs

By AP News

CAIRO — Cairo airport authorities arrested a Dutch passenger of Egyptian decent on Friday, saying he was carrying illegal drugs in his luggage.

The passenger, who landed from Amsterdam earlier in the morning, was stopped and a search of his baggage uncovered nearly 60 grams (2 ounces) of three different types of psychoactive drugs. They included hashish, meth and the party drug MDMA widely known as ecstasy, as well as 60 pills of a banned painkiller, said Gamal Abdel-Fattah, a senior official at the Customs Authority.

The passenger, who was not identified, was detained and faces legal charges, Abdel-Fattah added.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 