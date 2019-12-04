Report Israeli military inflated Orthodox draft figures

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military is facing major criticism after a media report said it had inflated figures for ultra-Orthodox enlistment, a sensitive political subject in a country where most Jewish men are subject to a mandatory draft.

An expose by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan on Wednesday found that the military “doubled or even tripled” the number of ultra-Orthodox men drafted for the past several years. In recent years the army has said ultra-Orthodox draft figures have surged.

The Israeli military has launched an investigation into how the figures were tallied.

Military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men have been a source of resentment among Israel’s Jewish secular majority who are required to serve. Issues of religion and state have been the main political fault line in Israel’s two parliamentary elections this year.