Arab League offers to help Lebanon end its political crisis

BEIRUT — The Arab League says it is ready to help Lebanon solve its political stalemate, after weeks of mass protests and amid the country’s worst financial crisis in decades.

The office of Lebanon’s president, Michel Aoun, said he discussed the situation Thursday with the visiting Arab League assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki.

Lebanon’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, resigned late last month in response to nationwide protests that erupted on Oct. 17. They’re targeting the country’s entire political class.

Protesters have resorted to road closures and other tactics in an effort to pressure politicians into responding to their demands for a new government.

Aoun has not set a date for binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new premier.

Political factions remain deadlocked over the new Cabinet’s composition.