Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Arab League condemns US reversal on Israeli settlements

By AP News

CAIRO — Arab League foreign ministers have denounced the Trump administration’s announcement that it no longer considers Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law.

In an emergency meeting convened Monday, a week after the U.S. announcement, Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the decision “unfairly biased and unacceptable.” He says the U.S. has forfeited its role as a neutral arbiter between Israel and the Palestinians.

The U.S. policy change, which sparked international condemnation, was the latest in a series of moves by the White House in which it sided with Israel’s right-wing government against the Palestinians on key issues in the decades-old conflict.

While publicly declaring support for the Palestinians, some Arab states like Saudi Arabia have quietly forged closer ties with Israel based on a shared rivalry with Iran.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 