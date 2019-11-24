Clear
Egypt Independent media outlet says police raided its HQ

By AP News

CAIRO — An Egyptian media outlet critical of the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says plainclothes police have raided its headquarters in Cairo.

Mada Masr, one of a shrinking number of independent news websites in Egypt, reported the raid in a tweet Sunday. It says: “Staff are currently being held inside, and their phones have been switched off.” It was unclear how many people were inside the office.

A police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The raid came a day after Mada said security forces detained one of its editors, Shady Zalat, at his home in Cairo early Saturday.

Mada Masr, which publishes critical reports about the government and security agencies, is one of hundreds of websites blocked by the Egyptian government in recent years.

