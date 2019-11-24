Clear
40.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Israeli PM holds tense Cabinet meeting as indictment looms

By AP News

Israeli PM holds tense Cabinet meeting as indictment looms

Photo Icon View Photo

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a noticeably tense Cabinet meeting. It’s his first since Israel’s attorney general announced Netanyahu will be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu didn’t mention the looming indictment during Sunday’s weekly meeting. Instead, he’s projecting an attitude of business as usual, discussing Iranian belligerency, threats from Gaza and domestic affairs.

His typically talkative ministers have remained noticeably silent. This has been their first public appearances since the attorney general’s announcement Thursday.

Netanyahu’s party has long pledged loyalty to its leader. But his top rival within the party is calling for an immediate primary vote to replace him, sowing the first seeds of rebellion.

Replacing Netanyahu offers perhaps the most likely option of preventing a looming third election within a year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 