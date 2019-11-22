Clear
Iraq officials 10th protester dead after overnight clashes

By AP News

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say the death toll has risen to 10 after overnight clashes between protesters and security forces in Baghdad.

Security and medical officials said one protester died of his injuries Friday morning. He was wounded in bloody street clashes between Ahrar and Sinak bridges the previous night. The officials say over 100 people have been wounded. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite religious authority in Iraq, reemphasized calls to political parties to pass electoral reform laws and respond to the protesters’ demands.

Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement erupted Oct. 1 and quickly escalated into calls to sweep aside Iraq’s sectarian system.

Protesters occupy several Baghdad squares and parts of three bridges in a standoff with security forces.

