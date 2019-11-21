Soldier who shot Lebanese protester dead charged with murder View Photo

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a soldier who shot and killed a protester in Beirut last week has been charged by a military prosecutor with murder.

The agency says that a colonel who was on the scene with the soldier at the time of the shooting was also charged Thursday.

On Nov. 12, Alaa Abu Fakhr was shot dead by the soldier, who was trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut, marking the first death since widespread protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite began Oct. 17.

The soldier, who has been under detention since the day of the shooting, and the colonel were referred to a military investigative judge who will start questioning them on Monday, according to NNA.