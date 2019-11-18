Clear
Etihad launches more fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner

By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad has partnered with Boeing to launch what they say will be one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers.

Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels next year. Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.

As fuel costs eat up a quarter of airline spending, Douglas said Monday the goal of the Greenliner is to be 20% more fuel efficient than other aircraft in Etihad’s fleet.

Aviation accounts for a small but rapidly growing share of greenhouse-gas emissions — about 2.5% worldwide.

