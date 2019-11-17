Sunny
Lionel Messi in Israel despite rockets and boycott threats

By AP News

TEL AVIV, Israel — International soccer superstar Lionel Messi has arrived in Israel for a much-anticipated match, despite calls for boycott and the threat of rocket fire.

The Argentinian national team landed Sunday in Israel for an international friendly match against Uruguay in Tel Aviv.

A Palestinian protest campaign derailed a planned visit by Messi last year for a World Cup warmup match, and last week’s violence in Gaza threatened to cancel the exhibition match set for Monday.

Messi and the Argentinians will face his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and the Uruguayans in a game as eagerly anticipated for its political ramifications as its sporting star power.

