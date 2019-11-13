US, UK, Germany express concern over human rights in Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt — Several Western countries say they’re concerned about Egypt’s widening crackdown on dissent.

The U.S., U.K., Germany and other European countries called Wednesday for Cairo to probe accusations of torture and enforced disappearances. Those calls came during Egypt’s periodic U.N. human rights review in Geneva.

There has been growing criticism of Egypt’s human rights record under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

A report by U.N. rights experts released last week attributed the death of ex-President Mohammed Morsi to “brutal” conditions during his six years in jail.

Egypt has also arrested at least 3,000 people since September amid a crackdown on dissent following rare anti-government protests.

Western nations continue providing Egypt with military and financial aid, despite expressing repeated concerns over human rights.

El-Sissi says his priorities are fighting terrorism and reviving the economy.