Clear
38.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Israeli drone comes under fire over Lebanon

By AP News

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says one of its drones has come under fire in Lebanese airspace.

In a statement, the army said an anti-aircraft missile was “launched over Lebanese territory” toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a large explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 