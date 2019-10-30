Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Palestinian woman shot trying to stab Israeli troops

By AP News

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say officers shot a Palestinian woman who attempted to stab troops outside a contested holy site in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that the woman “drew a knife with the aim of carrying out a stabbing attack” on Israeli forces outside the site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

The woman was treated by Israeli paramedics and has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Palestinians have killed over 60 Israelis in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks since 2015. Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians in that same period. Israel has described most of the Palestinians killed as attackers, but occasional clashes between protesters and soldiers have also turned deadly.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 