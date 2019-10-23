Clear
UN creates joint observation posts in Yemen’s key port city

By AP News

SANAA, Yemen — The U.N. says four joint observation posts manned by both forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Houthi rebels have been established in a key port city.

The head of the U.N. mission to the city of Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, announced late on Tuesday that the warring sides had finalized written agreements and posted liaison officers at all four locations in Hodeida.

The U.N. mission says Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a U.N-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri says another post will be established soon. He says monitors would be positioned on Hodeida’s eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the U.N-brokered cease-fire.

