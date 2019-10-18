Sunny
Israel Palestinian wielding knife shot dead in West Bank

By AP News

JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities say security personnel have shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian at a West Bank checkpoint.

In a statement Friday, the Defense Ministry said the attacker neglected calls to stop and a security officer fired at him.

The incident took place at Te’enim checkpoint near Tulkarem city. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has intensified in the West Bank since 2015.

