Iraqi blogger outspoken about country’s corruption detained

By AP News

BAGHDAD — A family member of a popular Iraqi blogger says authorities have detained him, apparently over his coverage of anti-government protests.

The family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen stormed the apartment of Shujaa al-Khafaji in Baghdad at dawn Thursday and took him away.

Al-Khafaji, 29, runs a popular Facebook page called “Brothers Iraq” that focuses on human rights violations.

On Tuesday the Facebook page, which has 2.1 million likes, posted a video that showed what it said were people setting a checkpoint on fire after the protesters had left. It blamed government supporters for the fire.

The relative said al-Khafaji received threats from unknown people in recent days warning him not to publish posts about the protests.

