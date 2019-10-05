Clear
Curfew lifted in Iraq’s capital after deadly protests

By AP News

BAGHDAD — Iraqi authorities have lifted a curfew in the capital, Baghdad, two days after imposing the measure in an attempt to quell anti-government demonstrations.

Officials say Saturday at least 22 protesters were killed in the previous day’s clashes between thousands of protesters and security forces. It was the deadliest day of violence so far in the capital, and brings the national death toll since the unrest erupted Tuesday to 64.

Security remains heavily deployed but streets and main squares are open to traffic after curfew was lifted at 5 a.m. local time. Municipal workers were clearing the streets of the bullets and debris left behind by the latest confrontations.

The violence came despite calls from Iraq’s top Shiite cleric for calm. Parliament is to convene Saturday to discuss protesters’ demands.

