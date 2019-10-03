Sunny
Israeli accused of child abuse in Australia to stay in jail

By AP News

JERUSALEM — An Israeli former educator accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia will remain imprisoned in Israel while a judge considers whether she should be released on house arrest while she fights extradition proceedings.

Israel’s Supreme Court heard an appeal against the release from prosecutors on Thursday and is expected to rule on it in the coming days.

Australia wants Malka Leifer extradited to face 74 charges of abusing students while she was principal at a Jewish religious school in Melbourne. Prosecutors say she is feigning mental illness to dodge extradition.

Kol V’Oz, an Israeli advocacy group that fights child sexual abuse, says it is “cautiously optimistic” that Leifer will remain in prison until the end of her proceedings.

