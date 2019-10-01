Clear
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports

By AP News

Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s central bank has issued guarantees to secure U.S. dollars for local banks at the fixed official rate that would cover imports of fuel, wheat and medicine.

The central bank’s move on Tuesday aims to ease the demand for dollars at a time when many Lebanese are rushing to exchange shops to convert their local currency into dollars.

Hundreds protested on Sunday over a worsening economic crisis, compounded by worries that Lebanon’s dollar-reliant currency is losing value for the first time in more than two decades.

The central bank said the imports it’s securing hard currency for are “only for local consumption.”

The move will cover only imports into Lebanon amid reports that gasoline and wheat are being smuggled to neighboring Syria, which is under U.S. and European sanctions.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 