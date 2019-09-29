Mostly cloudy
Iraq’s removal of counterterrorism chief sparks controversy

By AP News

BEIRUT — A decision by Iraq’s prime minister to remove a top military commander from his post has triggered heated political discussions and uncertainty at a time of soaring tensions in the region between Iran and the United States.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Friday removed Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi from his post as the commander of the country’s elite counterterrorism forces and transferred him to the Defense Ministry, without providing an explanation.

Al-Saadi, who in recent years led the fight against the Islamic State group, said he did not know the reason for the proposed transfer and would prefer to retire rather than be moved to the defense ministry.

His removal has led the news on local Iraqi channels and triggered supportive hashtags by Iraqi fans on social media.

