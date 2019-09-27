Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Egypt’s president warns against ’deceitful’ calls to protest

By AP News

Egypt’s president warns against ’deceitful’ calls to protest

Photo Icon View Photo

CAIRO — Egypt’s president has warned against “deceitful” attempts to discredit his rule amid fresh calls for anti-government protests.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke Friday morning after returning to Cairo from New York, where he’d been attending the U.N. General Assembly.

Last Friday, rare protests calling for el-Sissi to step down erupted in Cairo and several provinces. Those were sparked by corruption allegations levelled against the president and the military by a self-exiled Egyptian businessman.

Lawyers say the security forces have retaliated with a wave of over 2,000 arrests, including political activists and journalists. Egypt’s general prosecutor claims his office has questioned no more than 1,000 people.

Referring to corruption allegations, el-Sissi says: “It is all based on lies, distortion and fabrication. You should be aware of that.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 