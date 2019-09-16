IS leader calls on fighters to free detained comrades

BEIRUT — The leader of the Islamic State group has released a new alleged audio recording calling on members of the extremist group to do all they can to free IS detainees and women held in jails and camps.

The purported audio by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is his first public statement since April, when the shadowy leader appeared in a video for the first time in five years.

In the 30-minute recording released Monday by a media arm of the group, al-Baghdadi asked: “How can a Muslim enjoy life?” when Muslim women are held in camps he called “prisons of humiliation run by Crusaders and their Shiite followers.”

IS was defeated in Iraq in 2017. In Syria, it lost its last territory in March, marking the end of the extremists self-declared caliphate.