Sudan’s government, rebels agree on roadmap for peace

By AP News

CAIRO — Sudan’s newly appointed government and rebel leaders have charted a roadmap aimed at ending war between the two sides following the military’s ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in April.

The two sides signed an initial deal Thursday after three days of negotiations in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. Sudan has been convulsed by rebellions in its far-flung provinces for decades.

Talks will begin on Oct. 14, with the goal of reaching a peace agreement within two months, according to the initial agreement, obtained by The Associated Press.

The sides agreed on trust-building measures, including the release of all war prisoners. The make-up of a new legislative body and the appointment of regional governors will also be delayed until a deal is reached.

