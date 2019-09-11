Sunny
Iraqi Shiite holy city mourns stampede deaths of 31 pilgrims

By AP News

BAGHDAD — The governor of the Iraqi Shiite holy city of Karbala has declared three days of mourning for 31 pilgrims who died in a stampede a day earlier.

At least 100 other people were injured in the stampede, which occurred on Tuesday as tens of thousands of Shiite Muslims marked Ashoura, one of the most solemn days of the year for the sect, when worshippers from all over converge on Karbala.

It was the deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashoura commemorations.

The governor of Karbala, Nassif al-Khattabi, on Wednesday declared the mourning period. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi also visited the city after the incident. Karbala is about 80 kilometers, or 50 miles, south of Baghdad.

Officials say most of the injured have left hospital; nine remain in critical condition.

