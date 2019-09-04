Clear
Israeli leader calls for more pressure on Iran, not talks

By AP News

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister says now is the time to ratchet up pressure on Iran and not the time for talks, as the Islamic Republic appears poised to move further away from its commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran’s continued violations of the deal, as well as “aggressive actions” on international shipping and attempts to stage “murderous attacks” on Israel are the impetus for more sanctions.

He spoke Thursday ahead of a trip to London.

Tehran is expected to take additional steps away from the 2015 nuclear accord Friday and accelerate nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide a solution for Iran to sell its oil abroad following escalated U.S. sanctions

President Donald Trump suggested a day earlier he was open to negotiations with Iran.

