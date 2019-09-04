Clear
Lawyers ask for release of British editor convicted in Dubai

By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The defense team of a British former newspaper editor in Dubai convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has asked the judge to release Francis Matthew from prison with time served or to significantly reduce his 15-year sentence.

A Wednesday hearing in the case, which has sparked much controversy in Dubai, was adjourned after Matthew didn’t appear in court.

A judge in June ordered a retrial for the 63-year-old Matthew, convicted last year of bludgeoning his wife Jane to death at their home in 2017.

According to UAE criminal law, a sentence is reduced if a victim’s next of kin waive their right to press charges or at a judge’s discretion.

Francis and Jane’s only son previously dropped the charges against his father and Jane’s father has since died.

