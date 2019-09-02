Sunny
98.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Reports Israeli army faked casualties in Hezbollah attack

By AP News

Reports Israeli army faked casualties in Hezbollah attack

Photo Icon View Photo

JERUSALEM — Israeli media say the military staged casualties in a cross-border skirmish with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah this week in what they are calling a “deception campaign.”

Israeli reports on Monday said faking the injuries and evacuating an army base were part of a plan to trick Hezbollah into thinking it had inflicted damage and Israeli casualties.

The Israeli military’s apparent goal was to let Hezbollah claim victory for a few hours until the situation calmed down.

Israeli TV stations had broadcast video of soldiers unloading what appeared to be a bloody, bandaged comrade who had been evacuated from Sunday’s battle in a helicopter.

Late Sunday, however, the military said no one had been wounded.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 