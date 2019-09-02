Sunny
Libya closes Tripoli’s only functional airport after attack

By AP News

CAIRO — Libya’s airport authorities say they have closed the only functional airport in the capital, Tripoli, a day after it was hit by shelling amid clashes between rival armed groups fighting for control of the city.

Nasr al-Din Shaab el-Ain, the head of Tripoli’s civil aviation authority, said Monday that all flights at Mitiga airport have been suspended “until further notice.”

The U.N. mission in Libya said four projectiles struck the civilian parts of the airport Sunday, with one hitting an airplane carrying pilgrims coming back from Saudi Arabia.

The Tripoli-based Health Ministry said at least four people were wounded.

The U.N-supported government blamed the attack on the self-styled Libyan National Army, which launched an offensive to take Tripoli in April.

The LNA has denied the accusation.

