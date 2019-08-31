Cease-fire brings temporary calm to Syria’s Idlib View Photo

BEIRUT — A Syrian war monitor says government airstrikes and artillery attacks have stopped following a unilateral cease-fire in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it registered no airstrikes since government forces put into effect the cease-fire after midnight Saturday.

The cease-fire brings temporary respite after a crushing offensive by Syrian troops in the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.

The offensive began April 30 and intensified in recent weeks, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee, many of whom were already displaced.

A similar cease-fire at the beginning of the month lasted a few days, after which the government assault resumed and forces captured all rebel-held towns and villages in nearby Hama province.