Clear
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Iran official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failure

By AP News

Iran official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failure

Photo Icon View Photo

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian official has tweeted at President Donald Trump over an apparent rocket failure, showing an image of him standing next to a satellite that was supposed to be launched.

Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted the image Saturday of the Nahid-1 satellite.

Jahromi wrote: “Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump!”

The tweet comes after satellite photos showed a rocket on a launch pad at Iran’s Imam Khomenei Space Center had exploded Thursday.

Analysts had linked the explosion to Iran’s planned launch of the Nahid-1.

Trump on Friday tweeted what appeared to be a U.S. spy photo of the damage at the launch pad, saying: “The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 