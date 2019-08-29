Iran oil tanker sought by US again says it will go to Turkey

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. now again says it is en route to Turkey.

The crew of the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, changed its listed destination in its Automatic Identification System to Iskenderun, Turkey, on Friday.

However, mariners can input any destination into the AIS, so Turkey may not be its true destination.

Previously, the ship said it would head to Mersin, Turkey, before subsequently removing that destination.

The Adrian Darya was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on oil sales to Syria.

The U.S. has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it.