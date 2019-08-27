Iranian president First lift sanctions, then let’s talk View Photo

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president has back-pedaled on possible talks with Donald Trump and now says the U.S. president first must lift sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that otherwise, a meeting between the two would be just a photo op and “that is not possible.”

Rouhani’s change of heart came a day after Trump said Monday there’s a good chance the two could meet after a surprise intervention by French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-7 summit to try to bring Washington and Tehran together.

Rouhani says that “without the U.S.’s withdrawal from sanctions, we will not witness any positive development.” He added that Washington “holds the key.”

Earlier on Monday, Rouhani expressed readiness to negotiate a way out of the crisis following America’s pullout from the nuclear deal.