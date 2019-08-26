Syria activists Strikes kill 3, including woman, her child View Photo

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes targeting the country’s last major rebel stronghold, the northwestern province of Idlib, have killed three civilians, including a woman and her child.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes hit in the village of Basqala on the southern edge of Idlib.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense rescue group, also known as White Helmets, said its members helped treat the wounded and handed over the bodies of the dead to their families in Basqala.

Syrian government forces have been on the offensive since April 30, during which they have captured all rebel-held areas in the adjoining Hama province.

The months of fighting have also displaced more than half a million toward northern parts of Idlib, already home to some 3 million people.