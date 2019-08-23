US officials confirm Israeli strike in Iraq View Photo

JERUSALEM — U.S. officials confirm Israel was responsible for the bombing of an Iranian weapons depot in Iraq last month.

The confirmation comes as Israel’s prime minister is strongly hinting his country is behind recent airstrikes in Iraq.

Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Thursday: “I don’t give Iran immunity anywhere.”

Two American officials said Israel carried out a July attack on a weapons depot that also killed two Iranian military commanders.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter with reporters.

Early Friday, the New York Times, citing Israeli and U.S. officials, reported Israel bombed an Iranian weapons depot in Iraq last month.

Striking in Iraq would mark an escalation in Israel’s campaign against Iranian military entrenchment across the region.

___

Baldor reported from Washington.