Sunny
95.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Military 3 rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel

By AP News

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says three rockets have been fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

Israeli aerial defense batteries intercepted two of the missiles Saturday, the military said.

Israeli media reported that shrapnel from the Iron Dome defense system landed on the patio of a house. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the second incident of rocket fire from Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Early on Saturday, Israeli aircraft hit two underground Hamas targets.

Israel blames the Islamic militant group for any attack originating from the Palestinian enclave.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 