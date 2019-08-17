Mostly cloudy
Sudanese protesters to sign transition deal with army

By AP News

CAIRO — Sudan’s pro-democracy movement is set to formally sign a deal with the ruling military council, paving the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Inking the deal Saturday will establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. It will also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

After weeks of tense negotiations, both sides reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month following international pressure, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war.

The military overthrew al-Bashir following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian leadership.

