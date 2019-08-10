Clear
66.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia

By AP News

Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia

Photo Icon View Photo

MINA, Saudi Arabia — Close to 2.5 million pilgrims took part in a symbolic stoning of the devil in the final days of the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as Muslims around the world marked the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In Mina, pilgrims spend the final days of hajj throwing pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil. The massive tent city of Mina is where the deadliest hajj disasters have occurred, including a 2015 stampede and crush that killed more than 2,400 people.

To mark the completion of the hajj, male pilgrims shaved their hair and women trimmed theirs on Saturday to represent a spiritual renewal and rebirth.

Muslims around the world are commemorating the end of hajj with Eid celebrations, including distributing meat to the poor.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 