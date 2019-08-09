Sunny
84.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Aid groups urge Lebanon army to halt punitive refugee raids

By AP News

Aid groups urge Lebanon army to halt punitive refugee raids

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIRUT — Dozens of international aid groups are calling on Lebanese armed forces to put an end to a campaign of dismantling homes of Syrian refugees, calling it “punitive” and “traumatic.”

The statement by 51 groups Friday comes following reports that Lebanese armed forces personnel raided a community of 350 Syrian refugee homes in settlements in the northern town of Akkar around dawn a day earlier.

The groups said military personnel used sledgehammers to partially demolished homes on grounds that they violated a recent military order.

Earlier this year, the military gave refugees until July 1 to remove any concrete walls taller than waist high— a measure designed to keep their homes temporary.

Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrian refugees, a strain on the small country’s resources.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert