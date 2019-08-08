Iraq hands over remains of Kuwaitis missing since 1991

BAGHDAD — Iraqi and Kuwaiti state media say Iraq has handed over to Kuwait the remains of 48 Kuwaitis who went missing during the 1991 Gulf War.

Kuwait says hundreds of people went missing during Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait and seven-month occupation. The remains, which were put in caskets and wrapped in Kuwaiti flags, were handed over to Kuwaiti authorities at the Safwan border crossing at a ceremony attended by officials from the two neighboring countries.

Kuwait’s national news agency confirmed the Gulf state on Thursday received human remains said to belong to slain Kuwaiti prisoners of war pending forensics’ examination locally.

The remains were found earlier this year at a mass grave near the city of Samawa south of Baghdad.