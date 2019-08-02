Clear
African Union envoy Sudanese finalize power-sharing deal

African Union envoy Sudanese finalize power-sharing deal

CAIRO — The African Union envoy to Sudan says the protest coalition and the ruling military council have finalized a power-sharing agreement.

Mohammed el-Hassan Lebatt says early Saturday that the two sides have agreed on a constitutional declaration outlining the division of power for a three-year transition to elections. He did not provide further details or say when the agreement would be signed.

The military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian rule. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding mass protests.

Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency quoted protest leader Omar al-Dagir as saying the agreement would be signed Sunday.

