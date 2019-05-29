Report Qatar premier to travel to Saudi Arabia amid boycott

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Al-Jazeera is reporting that Qatar’s prime minister will be heading to Saudi Arabia for two summits, marking the highest-level contact between the neighboring nations since a boycott began in 2017.

The Qatar-funded satellite news channel reported Wednesday night that Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani would attend the summits, relying on an anonymous source.

There was no immediate reaction from Saudi Arabia. FlightRadar24.com, a flight-tracking website, showed a Qatari government aircraft had flown into the Red Sea port city of Jiddah earlier this week.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been boycotting Qatar over a political dispute since June 2017..