Sudan generals, protesters split on who will lead transition

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s ruling generals and protesters behind months of mass demonstrations that drove autocrat Omar al-Bashir from power are divided over who will lead the country during its transition period.

The issue remains a stumbling block in the negotiations between the two sides. Their latest round of talks ended early on Tuesday without agreement.

The protesters, represented by the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, insist on a “limited military representation” in a sovereign council that will guide Sudan through the three-year transition.

The military insists it play the lead role in the council.

The protesters fear the generals intend to hold on to power or cut a deal with other factions that would leave much of al-Bashir’s regime intact.

Since his ouster, al-Bashir has been jailed in Khartoum.