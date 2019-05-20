Quantcast
help information
Mostly cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather

Hifter’s rule brings security to eastern Libya, at a cost

Posted on 05/20/2019 by AP News

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, Libyan militia commander General Khalifa Hifter meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia. After years of assassinations, bombings and militia firefights, Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi finally feels safe again -- but security has come at a staggering cost. The city center lies in ruins, thousands of people remain displaced, and forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter, who now controls eastern Libya, have cracked down on dissent. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)
Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi finally feels safe…Enlarge

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi finally feels safe again, after years of assassinations, bombings and militia firefights — but security has come at a heavy cost.

Uniformed police are out at major intersections and cafes and restaurants stay open late into the night, but the city center lies in ruins, with thousands displaced and forces loyal to commander Khalifa Hifter, who now controls eastern Libya, have cracked down on dissent.

Benghazi offers a glimpse of what may befall the capital, Tripoli, where Hifter’s forces launched an offensive last month against rival militias loosely allied with a weak, U.N.-recognized government.

Its fate could also harden the resolve of Hifter’s opponents — who view him as an aspiring dictator — and further imperil U.N. efforts to peacefully reunite the country.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.