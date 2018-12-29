Quantcast
2 Israeli ministers to form new party ahead of elections

Posted on 12/29/2018 by AP News

JERUSALEM — Two senior Israeli cabinet ministers say they are forming a new party to run in April elections.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Saturday that they are leaving the Jewish Home party.

The Jewish Home is a hard-line nationalist party that is especially popular with religious voters and West Bank settlers.

Bennett and Shaked said that their new movement, called “The New Right,” will have a broader appeal to both religious and secular voters.

Bennett has been the leader of the Jewish Home since 2012.

