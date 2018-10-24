Airstrike on IS in eastern Syria inflicts casualties

BEIRUT — Syrian state media and a war monitor say an airstrike on a pocket held by the Islamic State group in the country’s east has killed several people.

State news agency SANA said Wednesday’s airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition killed several people without giving a breakdown.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 16 people were killed including nine IS fighters.

The Observatory said the airstrike in the village of Sousa struck near a mosque.

The incident came days after the coalition said an airstrike on a mosque in the area targeted an insurgent command-and-control center killing a dozen fighters.

The coalition said that while the law of war protects mosques, the use of the building as a headquarters by IS caused it to lose that protected status.